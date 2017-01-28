Brighton Area Fire Dept. Metes Out Annual Honors

January 28, 2017

Selected as the Brighton Area Fire Dept. Firefighter of the Year for 2016 was 34-year-old Lt. Rob Furlong, who has been with the department for six years.



Lt. Furlong (pictured on the right with Chief Mike O'Brian) is assigned to the city of Brighton fire station on West Grand River. Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI that Lt. Furlong performs many tasks for the fire dept., but in 2016, one key task in which he went the extra mile was working on the fire dept. millage issue. The issue, which involved a millage increase of 25-hundredths of a mill to a total of 1.5 mills, easily passed last August. The other firefighters of the year – one for each station – include Lt. Andrew Piskorowski, assigned to Station 31 in the city of Brighton on Grand River; Dean Griffith, Station 32 at Old US 23 and Hyne Road in Brighton Township; James Gramza, Station 33 on Weber near Old 23 in Brighton Township; T.J. Smith, Station 34 at Dorr Road and I-96 in Genoa Township; and Corey Laber, Station 35 at Chilson Road and I-96, also in Genoa Twp.



O’Brian told WHMI that the department, with 89 firefighters, is always looking for new recruits, and anybody interested who has a high school diploma or a GED equivalent, and a clean record, should contact the main station at 810-229-6640 for more information. (TT)