Special Olympians Get Their Opportunity On The Hardwood

January 28, 2017

Brighton High school has a new program this year called Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools (formerly Project Unify), which is designed to get students with disabilities the dignity and respect they deserve. It’s also designed to get them, and the rest of the student population, to know each other better.



Both students with, and without, a disability are in the program. Andy Doupe', a special education teacher, started the program at Pinckney four years ago and decided to bring it to Brighton after he became a BHS teacher. As part of the program, Doupe has formed a basketball team consisting of 25 players. In their first game (pictured), played Thursday night at Brighton High School, visiting Grand Blanc won, 69-51. The top scorer for Brighton was Zach Thomas, who had 18 points. But Doupe says with this kind of a program, it’s not about winning and losing, saying, “We celebrate both teams’ success.”



Doupe says they plan to add Bocce (botchy) Ball this spring, and next fall will likely add either flag football or soccer. The week of Feb. 27th to March 3rd will be Respect Week at Brighton High School. As such, the members will set up a booth outside the cafeteria with brochures and other information available on respecting each other, regardless of individual differences. Respect T-shirts will be sold and banners will be displayed in hallways. Doupe says Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is an “unbelievable” experience for everyone involved, with the sports aspect teaching fundamental skills, teamwork, and just having fun. He adds that the “partners” — the students without a disability - get as much, or more, out of the program as those with one.



Next Tuesday, Jan. 31st, will be “Unity Night” at the BHS gym, and the program will be explained over the P.A. system before the game between the Brighton Bulldogs and Pinkney Pirates varsity boys’ basketball teams. Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools also has a basketball tournament coming up, with the regionals on Feb. 11th against Dundee. The state finals will take place Feb. 25th at Western Michigan University. (JK)