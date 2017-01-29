Livingston County Special Olympics Benefits from Chilly Benefit

January 29, 2017

A cold north wind blew behind Brighton High School Saturday afternoon for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics.



Some 129 plungers ran into Lieth Lake from the edge this year because there wasn’t enough ice covering. The results were the same; shivering, wet participants running to the locker rooms after jumping in up to at least their shoulders. This year’s Polar Plunge raised over $38,000 in support of year round programs for the Special Olympics. Again this year the Pinckney Men’s Swim Team raised the most money. Zachary Beckwith is one of three team captains. He says seeing the people that they are making a positive difference for means a lot to them. Beckwith says they are so thankful, and the team is so honored to be part of the event and helping the Special Olympians out. He says the team attends events throughout the year. He says the team has participated for the last three years and they love everyone they do it for. Beckwith says they are grateful to be a part of it and they hope to be back next year. He says it is a lot of fun.



Warmer weather met jumpers last year, but this year the temperature hovered at around freezing with wind chills in the teens. The cold didn’t keep anyone, including a local Girl Scout troop from going into the water at least once. Livingston County Sheriff Deputy Dave Loar has been jumping for 18 years and says he’ll continue as long as he can. He says the plunge is held to support kids in Livingston County who do Special Olympics each year. He says once someone goes to an event and watches what the kids do and the effort they put in supporting them is easy. He says despite the fact that he's 70 years old, he wants to continue plunging for several more. Loar says the water was warm this year, but he only jumped in once, as opposed to last year when he went in three times. He says this year there was great support for the event and it was a good fundraising year for the kids of Special Olympics. He says that's why they do it; it's all for the kids.



Loar was the first one into the lake and the oldest. Jumpers ranged in age from 10 to 70 this year. Costumes weren’t necessary, but organizers say the crazier the costume the more money is raised. Plungers wore everything from ball gowns to zombie make-up, dinosaurs to cheer leaders outfits. The Michigan State Police, Brighton Post participated as “the walking dead.” The event benefits over 200 Special Olympians in Livingston County. Livingston County EMS, the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and other emergency personnel helped with the fundraiser. Prior to the outdoor event, a pre-plunge party was held inside the Brighton High School Gym with a parade of costumes, food and hot drinks. (DS)

