Huron Valley District Looks To Sell Land Parcels

January 30, 2017

The Huron Valley School District is planning to sell two parcels of land it currently owns.



The district’s Board of Education last week agreed to place up for sale a 64 acre plot at Wardlow and Harvey Lake roads appraised at $930,000 and another 10 acres at Bogie Lake Road valued at $300,000. The sales follow a decision by the Huron Valley board last February to get appraisals for all of its vacant property. With last week’s vote, “For Sale” signs will be placed on the parcels and Superintendent Nancy Coratti can move forward and speak with potential buyers.



The South Lyon Herald reports that board member Jeffrey Long wanted more information about selling the property through a commercial real estate company. He also said the district should "aggressively pursue the sale" of the unwanted land, while board member Thomas Wiseman noted that a bidding process would ensure that everyone interested in the properties has a chance to make an offer. Donna Welch, assistant superintendent of administrative services, indicated some title work needed to be cleared up before any sale is finalized, but hoped the signs would at least start generating interest. (JK)