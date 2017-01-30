Mobsteel Car Stolen After Premiere Of New Show

Following the debut episode of a new television series featuring a Livingston County car customizer and his team, one of their tricked out vehicles was stolen from the Detroit custom auto shop featured in the show.



Adam Genei of Brighton owns Mobsteel, which specializes in transforming old cars and trucks into high-end street-racers. The shop is featured on the new History Channel show "Detroit Steel," which premiered Saturday night. But Genei didn’t have long to savor the success as the car was stolen from his shop on the West Edsel Ford Freeway Service Drive between 2 and 6am Sunday.



The 1974 Plymouth Road Runner is painted matte black, with a bright yellow stripe down the side. It has black wheels and dark tinted windows. Anybody with any information is asked to call Detroit Police.