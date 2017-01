Perfect Game For Howell Bowler

January 30, 2017

Howell High School Junior Dean Fassero rolled a perfect 300 game in the Highlanders' 27-3 victory over South Lyon at Whitmore Lanes on Saturday. Fassero, who rolled 19 strikes in a row between his first and second game, also rolled a 259. Howell's girls also beat South Lyon by a 27-3 score.