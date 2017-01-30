Brighton Man Refuses To Let Theft Tarnish Detroit Steel

A Brighton man, whose reality TV show debuted over the weekend, isn’t letting a stolen car get him down about basing his show in Detroit and highlighting the auto industry.



Adam Genei is the founder of Mobsteel, a car customization shop that he started in Brighton and is now featured on the History channel series “Detroit Steel”, which debuted Saturday night. But Genei, speaking on Mike & Jon in the Morning, says they quickly had to refocus after a customized 1974 Plymouth Road Runner was stolen Sunday morning out of his Detroit shop. Genei, whose company was featured last year in a similar show for NBC-SN, says cars get stolen in any big city and he doesn’t think Detroit needs to get a black eye for the theft. He thinks that especially true since the new show is intended to put a spotlight on the great automotive history of the Motor City and what he hopes is a return to its manufacturing glory days.



In Saturday’s premiere, Genei and his crew rebuilt a 1956 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 whose owner worked in an Oldsmobile plant for 35 years. The car that was stolen will be featured in an upcoming episode. “Detroit Steel” airs every Saturday at 10pm on History. (JK)