Committee Working To Pay For Moving Historic Train Depot

January 30, 2017

A final pitch is being made to save the old railroad depot before a planned development starts constructing apartments on the site.



Milford’s Save the Depot committee needs $50,000 in order to disassemble the structure, located at 300 E. Huron Street. So far they’ve raised about $35,000. Once it’s is taken down, the plan will be to reassemble it in Southside Park. 100 luxury apartments have already been green-lighted for DevMar Development, which plans to build “Milford Lofts.” Linda Dagenhardt, a member of the Milford Historical Society and chair of the Save the Depot committee, told the Milford Times that she and the developer have spoken about a timeline for removing the structure. She said he has been very generous and given them extra time and they are hoping to be able to start work by the middle of February to start prepping the building. While the committee would prefer to move the building one piece, that would actually require an additional $40,000.



Built in 1871, the committee says the 20-foot-wide by 100-foot-long building played an important role in shaping much of what Milford has been allowed to become today and that the community thrives today because of the decision to invest in a train connection versus canals, which were also popular at the time as a method of commerce. Donations for the effort can be made online through the link below. (JK)