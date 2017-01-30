Group Gathers in Brighton to Protest Against Repeal of Obamacare

January 30, 2017

8th District voters rallied outside of Congressman Mike Bishop’s office in Brighton this afternoon in show of support of the Affordable Care Act.



Protesters say they want government leaders to fix the health care reform law, instead of repealing and destroying it. The group consisted of people who came to share their stories and reasons why they’re in favor of the ACA, better known as Obamacare.



Organizer Derek Stephens says the goal of the protest was to send a message to Bishop and his office that the repeal of the ACA, “is not what America wants or needs”. Stephens tells WHMI he feels that “a big portion of the country was scared” after President Donald Trump was elected. Stephens believes politicians need to be held accountable and know where the people stand. He says the ACA “is not perfect”, but that it has helped many and repealing it would mean millions would lose their health insurance. Stephens calls that outcome ultimately “a death sentence”.



Karen Moss of Rochester Hills was one of the protest’s leaders and says because of the ACA, she was able to purchase an insurance plan on the open market that cost less than the one offered through her husband’s employer. Moss tells WHMI she’s “very concerned about the manner in which Congress is shoving through this idea that they’re going to repeal the ACA”, without a plan of how to replace it or fund it. Moss says “I think they’re trying to sledge hammer something through for political purposes and they’re not listening to the people of the country.”



Those in favor of repealing the ACA also made their voices heard today. Carole Bullion-Mincy of Oceola Township was among one of three people that stopped into Bishop’s office to share how the ACA has negatively impacted them. She tells WHMI she is against the policy because it is penalizing people who can’t even afford to have insurance for not having insurance. Bullion-Mincy wants the plan repealed and replaced. She says the ACA has “cost a lot of people a lot of money and heartache.”



Bishop spokesperson Kelli Ford says the Congressman was in session today but that he’s aware of the protest and fully hears the concerns voiced by those who participated. She says “it is important to be getting input from everyone, on all sides of the health care debate, as Congress begins the legislative process of repealing and replacing Obamacare.” (DK)