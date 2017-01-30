Parker Middle School Students Attend Winter Band Camp

January 30, 2017

Howell middle school students spent a weekend at their school working to improve their musical skills and knowledge during an annual winter band camp.



7th and 8th grade band students spent a weekend in mid-January at Parker Middle School working in small and large groups with guest conductor Mary Hulliberger, the Walled Lake Northern High School director of bands, and with sectional coaches preparing for a concert that culminated the weekend.



Parker Middle School Band Director Jeffrey Stimson says the camp is a unique experience that provides each student the opportunity to work with coaches who specialize in each instrument and with a guest conductor, which helps the students grow as musicians.



Students worked to perfect different arrangements and attended various breakout sessions where they learned about music therapy, music education, musical theater and how music is used in veterinary care. A painting project, photo booth and dance were also worked into the busy schedule.



7th grader Jacob Loomis said he learned a couple of techniques in snare drum and bells while 7th grader Sara Reder commented she loved being in the individual sections and learned many new things. (JM)