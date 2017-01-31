Howell Firefighter & Ordained Minister Offering "Free Marriages" On Valentine's Day

January 31, 2017

A local resident and wedding officiant is providing free marriages at the Uptown Coffeehouse in Howell this Valentine's Day as his way of giving back to the community.



Bill Fenton of Howell is a firefighter with the Howell Area Fire Authority but has also been an ordained minister for approximately five years. He guesses he’s married between 750 and 1,000 couples in that time.



Fenton says he started to notice a need for a simple and affordable way to legalize a marriage and began offering his services for $50. Thus began the “Coffee Shop Weddings” at Uptown Coffeehouse. Fenton says couples come there, exchange “I Do’s” in front of a few witnesses, sign the necessary paperwork and they’re married.



Fenton tells WHMI not everyone can afford an expensive wedding these days. Fenton performed a marriage at the coffee shop earlier this week for a couple from Indiana. He says they made the 2.5 hour drive to Howell because Fenton’s $50 service fee was much more affordable for them compared to the $250 charged by officiants in their own state.



After hearing the couple's story and talking with coffee shop owners, he decided to offer his services at the shop for free February 14th from 12 to 8pm. He says he wants people to know “...the world’s really not that miserable and not everybody is greedy."



An official marriage license will need to be obtained through the clerk’s office ahead of time and Fenton says he’d appreciate it if couples called to verify a time in advance. He can be reached at 734-818-6385. (DK)