Festival In Downtown Howell This Saturday Celebrates Asian New Year

February 1, 2017

An Asian New Year celebration and unique cultural experience is being offered for the community and visitors in Downtown Howell this weekend.



The Howell Lunar New Year Festival takes place Saturday, offering family friendly activities at the Howell Opera House with an educational twist. Now in its 4th year, Howell Downtown Development Authority Director Cathleen Edgerly tells WHMI the promotions team works to focus on what the Lunar New Year Festival is all about. She says exposing local residents, visitors and families to another culture helps them understand and build a greater appreciation for how others celebrate the new year. Edgerly commented everyone can always use a better appreciation of other cultures and celebrations and the Howell Lunar New Year is the perfect way to do it.



The Dragon Run 5K is open to both runners and walkers and kicks off at 10am from Challenger Elementary, with the course winding throughout the entire Howell Public Schools grounds. After the race, Edgerly says everyone moves over to the Howell Opera House for the rest of the festivities. Those include a lion dance and a blessing of the businesses, hands-on Asian themed activities, interactive cooking demonstrations for youth. Godiko drummers are performing a concert as a new feature this year.



The majority of festivities are free, with the exception of the Dragon Run 5K and the now sold out Lunar New Year six-course dinner event. Information and a schedule is attached.



Edgerly notes that Howell Main Street Incorporated is now its own separate 501-C3. All of the volunteer-led initiatives and projects put on such as Lunar New Year, Rock the Block, and the art and bicycle racks around downtown are all now operating under a non-profit so they can continue the positive programming and release a little bit of the burden on the City so more of the DDA funds can go toward infrastructure. "Howell Main Street Inc. is a unique blend of business and property owners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, residents, and visitors, all personally engaged in working together to support downtown Howell. Our grass roots, volunteer led organization blends innovation and creative approaches to positively position and grow our downtown through quality events, projects, preservation, and programming. We are a community celebrating our past while looking toward our future, building passion and pride for downtown Howell." (JM)