Brighton-Based Sundance Sued By Taco Bell Employees In Alleged Wage Scheme

January 31, 2017

A Brighton-based Taco Bell franchisor is being sued in federal court in an alleged misclassification, overtime and wage theft case.



The defendant, Sundance Incorporated, is headquartered in Brighton and owns over 150 Taco Bell franchises throughout the United States. Four plaintiffs are named in the complaint who worked as crew members and differing levels of management at various locations throughout Metro Detroit. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit alleges various minimum wage and overtime violations of the Federal Labor Standards Act.



Attorney Megan Bonanni represents some of the plaintiffs seeking damages, back pay and restitution and tells WHMI they have heard from many clients that, “these illegal pay practices have been going on for many years.” At various points over the past three years, Sundance is accused of failing to pay employees for all hours worked including overtime, and regularly instructed employees to clock out but continue working. It alleges Sundance engages in a practice in which it “shifts” hours that an employee works during one week over to the following week so that time records do not demonstrate an employee worked over 40 hours in a given work week. Sundance allegedly keeps a white board in its Brighton office to keep track of employees’ “shifted hours.”



In a response filed as part of the case, Sundance denied the allegations and that any acts or omissions within the confines of the law. A scheduling conference in the case is set February 27th. (JM/JK)