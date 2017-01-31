Vaupel Plans to Reintroduce Legislation Eliminating Judicial Age Limit

January 31, 2017

A local lawmaker says removing age limits for Michigan judges is an area he’s focused on in the 2017/2018 legislative term.



State Representative Hank Vaupel says the state’s ban on judges over the age of 70 seeking re-election is “age discrimination”. The Handy Township Republican plans to reintroduce legislation that would eliminate the age limit this year.



He says the healthcare field has progressed since the age restriction was added in 1955, allowing people to remain physically and mentally healthier longer. As a result, Vaupel says the average age of a person has increased and people are living much more productively.



Vaupel tells WHMI he believes it should be up to the voters to decide whether a judge is doing a good job and worthy of being re-elected. Judges over the age limit are allowed to be visiting judges or mediators. Vaupel questions why the court system has enough confidence to allow that, but not allow a judge to run again.



Two Livingston County judges went head to head in the last election as a result of the age restriction. 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader’s seat is up next year. She hoped to extend her stay past 2018 by challenging Judge Suzanne Geddis for her seat, but subsequently lost.



Vaupel says because the law is written into the constitution, the legislation to eliminate it has to pass the House and Senate by a two-thirds vote before it would move to citizens. (DK)