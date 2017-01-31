Genoa Officials Look At Zoning Changes Including Medical Marijuana

January 31, 2017

A handful of zoning ordinances were hashed over during a joint meeting in one local township Monday night.



The Genoa Township Board of Trustees met with the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission in an effort to work through an update to the township’s zoning ordinance. As a result of the discussion several ordinance changes will be forthcoming, including those dealing with fences, temporary signs and the use of solar energy collectors on residential property, but not dealing with medical marijuana.



Assistant Township Manager Kelly VanMarter led the discussion and says some of the eight ordinances discussed have a significant impact on residents. She says privacy fences is one of the bigger issues because current ordinance doesn't allow it. She says it sounds like there is some support to allow fences, which she says residents will appreciate. Van Marter says current sign ordinance also doesn't allow for temporary signs; they are pulled up as soon as they are found, but there is also support for allowing them. She says as long as the township can control it and they are kept attractive, businesses will appreciate that change. As for solar energy collectors, Van Marter says that is something relatively new, and the township doesn't currently have a provision for them. She says people are looking to generate energy and take advantage of the resources to make it more affordable. She says the ordinance change should be a way to give people some guidance if they are looking to place a solar panel on their home.



VanMarter says there was also discussion surrounding a potential ordinance regulating medical marijuana facilities, but like many other municipalities they will take a “wait and see” approach. She says there will likely be a resolution at an upcoming meeting to prohibit dispensaries and growing facilities, and they will wait to see what happens at the federal level before adopting an ordinance. The works session agenda also included discussion about ordinances that prohibit additions to single family homes for accessory dwellings. Van Marter says the ordinance will be changed so that families can add on a suite to house elderly family members or children returning home after college to get a handle on debt. There was also discussion about zoning districts on Latson Road south of the interchange, and the Town Center Overlay district at the corner of Dorr Road and Grand River. Van Marter says the ordinance changes will be incorporated into the township’s zoning ordinance this year. (DS)