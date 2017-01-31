Pinckney High School's athletic department announced Monday night the hiring of Rod Beaton as the school's new football coach. Beaton replaces Jakob Gailitis, who resigned last month.

Beaton has been a Pinckney teacher for 15 years and a football coach for 12. He spent the last five years as the Pirates defensive coordinator. In a statement posted to the team's Facebook page, Beaton wrote he will stress the family aspect of the program and said he believes that everything in place for a successful future.

The Pirates were 7-2 last year in their final seaspn in the KLAA. Pinckney will move to the Southeastern Conference in the fall.