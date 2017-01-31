Rod Beaton Named Pinckney Football Coach

January 31, 2017

Pinckney High School's athletic department announced Monday night the hiring of Rod Beaton as the school's new football coach. Beaton replaces Jakob Gailitis, who resigned last month.



Beaton has been a Pinckney teacher for 15 years and a football coach for 12. He spent the last five years as the Pirates defensive coordinator. In a statement posted to the team's Facebook page, Beaton wrote he will stress the family aspect of the program and said he believes that everything in place for a successful future.



The Pirates were 7-2 last year in their final seaspn in the KLAA. Pinckney will move to the Southeastern Conference in the fall.