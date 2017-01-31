Woody Makes Big Game Pick As Warmup For Groundhog Day Event

January 31, 2017

Livingston County's resident weather-guessing woodchuck will make her 19th prediction this week.



Woody from the Howell Conference & Nature Center will make her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday. Dick Grant is the nature center’s Executive Director and says the free event has definitely grown through the years to become quite the before-school party. It will begin at 7:45am with a free continental breakfast. Then at 7:45, the event itself will kickoff with remarks from Executive Director Dick Grant and Wilflife Director Dana DeBenham (pictured), followed by a costume contest. And then at 8:15, Woody will make her prediction.



Grant says while Woody’s fame is beginning to match that of the better-known Punxsutawney Phil, her reputation is unequaled, having correctly forecast the length of winter 14 out of 18 times. Although Phil claims to be correct in his predictions 100% of the time, a check of the records shows it’s more in the 40% range.



Woody is also pretty good at picking Super Bowl winners. Woody joined Mike & Jon in the Morning in the WHMI studios for her annual Super Bowl pick, and decisively chose the Patriots to win it all on Sunday. When it comes to the big game, Woody is 7 for 10, better than most Las Vegas odds-makers.



Details about Thursday’s celebration can be found online through the link below. (JK)