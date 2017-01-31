Milford Police Hail Local 5th Grader As A Hero

January 31, 2017

A local 5th-grader has been recognized for an act of heroism.



Members of the Milford Police and Fire Departments recently joined the entire fifth grade student body at Kurtz Elementary School to recognize Cesar Garcia-Rodriguez for heroic actions he took last Wednesday January 25th. Authorities say Garcia-Rodriguez was a passenger in a school bus on his way home for the day. When the bus stopped and allowed other students to exit, he observed a first grade student walk to the rear tire of the bus and reach underneath. Only seeing the student’s legs on the ground, and aware that the bus was about to leave, Cesar screamed to the bus driver to stop thus preventing the child from being run over.



The bus driver exited the bus and saw a child running away. The driver then noticed a pile of snow placed under the rear tire, indicating that the child had been underneath. Aware that Cesar most likely saved a student’s life, the driver contacted Kurtz Elementary Principal Steve Chisik to inform him of the heroic act. Chisik then contacted the Milford Police Department to make them aware of the incident.



Milford Police Officer Daniel Caldwell presented Cesar with a lifesaving award during a special ceremony held on Friday, saying they were, “extremely proud of Cesar for his quick thinking and concern for his peers,” adding that “he truly made a difference and most likely saved a child’s life.”(JK)