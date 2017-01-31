Man Arrested For Early Morning Vehicle Larcenies In Highland Township

An observant snow plow driver helped authorities apprehend a suspect who was breaking into vehicles in a Highland Township subdivision.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation were called out patched shortly before 2:30am to the 400 block of Carnoustie Drive on the report of a suspicious subject. A report states that a truck driver clearing snow from the roadway had observed a suspicious man walking around the subdivision carrying a backpack, looking into parked vehicles. The office says the subject was seen trying to break into a car parked in a driveway on Gleneagles Drive but ran off after he noticed the snow plow driver, who waited for deputies to arrive to provide a direction of travel.



Deputies observed footprints in the fresh snow leading from parked car to parked car, thus a K-9 Unit was requested. Deputies established a perimeter and the suspect was eventually found hiding inside of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Highland Road. Authorities say the suspect was found in possession of a backpack that contained stolen property taken from several different vehicles in the subdivision.



The 27-year-old Pontiac man was taken into custody and subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. (JM)