Teams & Individuals Still Sought For OLHSA's Annual Walk For Warmth

February 1, 2017

The recent cold, snowy weather is a solid reminder that winter is here, which is why many in the community are busy raising money to help keep local neighbors and families warm.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s Annual Walk for Warmth event is set February 18th at Hartland Educational Service Support Center. More than 240 families received utility assistance as a result of last year’s event and officials are encouraging pre-registration for the Livingston County walk. OLHSA’s Assistant Director for Communications Ashley Yocum tells WHMI they welcome teams, individuals or families to take part. She says so far, 20 teams have registered with many familiar faces returning and some new teams joining the walk. Yocum tells WHMI they encourage people to pre-register online by February 10th to help cut down on paperwork at the event and help secure a particular t-shirt size as there is always a big push of people registering the day of the indoor walk-a-thon. She noted the registration process is done online through a secure site and is simple to use. The Walk for Warmth goal is $90,000 in Livingston County and $90,000 in Oakland County, for an overall combined goal of $180,000. Yocum reminds that everything raised in Livingston County at Walk for Warmth goes back into the county to assist residents who need help paying their utility bills. Yocum added that there is still a big need locally, especially with the deliverable fuels in Livingston County during the winter.



A link to registration and donation information is available below. (JM)