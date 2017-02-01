City of Fenton Looking To Sell Old Seminary Property

The City of Fenton is looking to sell the old Fenton seminary property.



Demolition of the Fenton seminary took place in September of 2015 and the City is leaning toward selling the property at High Street and State Road. City Manager Lynn Markland told the Tri-County Times the property could possibly be sold sometime this year, noting an adjacent parcel could be combined with the old seminary parcel for a potential development. Markland says the owner is willing to work with the City to sell the two properties together. Until any sale is finalized, the City will continue to maintain the property.



The 10,000-square-foot seminary building was built in 1867, and was listed in 1983 on the National Register of Historic Places. It served as a seminary for 18 years, and was also a home for retired Baptist ministers, an apartment complex and a school. The building has been vacant since 1967. An interior designer who had acquired the building gave up on a renovation plan in 2007. Part of the building collapsed in a 2013 storm. (JM)