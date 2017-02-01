High Risk Behaviors Presentation Will Educate Teens And Parents

February 1, 2017

Two community support organizations are teaming up to educate teens and parents about dangerous behaviors.



The Livingston County Abolitionist Project, or L-CAP, and LACASA are hosting their High Risk Behaviors presentation for families of high school students, Thursday night. Talking points include teen dating violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. L-CAP Director Marilyn Galvan warned against thinking that trafficking is not a problem in Livingston County. She told WHMI that what people forget to realize sometimes, is that while they believed their child may be safe or doing okay, they could still run into high risk areas like youth community centers and dangerous sites on the internet.



The presentation will also hit on what to do when found in a high risk situation, bad and good social apps, and what is currently happening in Livingston County. This program designed for helping protect youths from predators and violence will run from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, at Cornerstone Church on Hilton Road, in Brighton. (MK)