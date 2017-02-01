Hartland Township Returning $25,000 Check To Local Church

February 1, 2017

A local church is getting back at least half of the money they offered up to honor an alleged agreement made between them and two townships nearly 40 years ago.



Hacker Road in Howell was paved last September as part of a joint project between Hartland and Oceola Township. Hartland Township Supervisor Bill Fountain told WHMI that there was a “legend” going back to 1978 that if the road ever got developed, churches in the area would contribute a percentage to the project. Fountain said he learned that Oceola Township had sent a bill to St. John the Bapist Catholic Church, on Hacker a few weeks ago. The church sent both townships checks for $25,000 with Hartland receiving theirs on January 20th.



At Tuesday night’s special meeting of the Board of Trustees, Hartland’s leaders agreed to send their portion back. Fountain said the whole board felt it was the right thing to do. He said they never anticipated sending an invoice to the church because they didn’t have anything in writing. He added that none of the other subdivisions or other residents in the stretch contributed additionally to the project.



Treasurer Kathy Hornung agreed with the decision noting that it was probably a lot of money for the church. Trustee Joe Petrucci said that nearly 100% of the church’s parishioners were from the two townships and accepting the money would be like double dipping on its members. Trustee Glenn Harper suggested that someone talk to the Oceola Board of Trustees because asking the church to contribute additionally to this project was wrong. Fountain said that he was waiting for final word from his board before contacting Oceola Township, but will shortly to learn what they intend to do with their share. (MK)