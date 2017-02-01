Former Fenton Real Estate Agent Given Deadline To Avoid Jail

February 1, 2017

A former Fenton real estate agent charged with fraud has 10 days to produce $200,000 if he hopes to avoid jail.



In August of 2015, 45-year-old Thomas Tubbs of Grand Blanc allegedly took $150,000 from an Atlas Township couple for what was believed to be a real estate transaction, but never followed through and allegedly kept the money for himself. At the time, Tubbs was a licensed real estate agent for Century 21 ParkPlace in Fenton, which is now Century 21 Woodland.



The residence in question was never purchased or closed on. Dan Borgerding, the broker for Century 21 Woodland, says the transaction was conducted outside of the real estate company.



In August of 2016, Tubbs pleaded no contest to one count of false pretenses of $100,000 or more, seeking a deferred sentence so that he may pay restitution in full. His sentencing was twice adjourned. Judge Geoffrey Neithercut could sentence Tubbs to prison time if he doesn’t come up with $200,000 by his next sentencing date, February 10th.



The Tri County Times reports that Tubbs has said his father Jim Tubbs, who is also a real estate agent, will sell some property to help his son make restitution. Court records indicate that Tubbs has been charged with similar crimes in two separate cases. (DK)