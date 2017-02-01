Howell Man Hit By SUV As He Walked To Work

February 1, 2017

A pedestrian was critically injured this morning when he was hit by an SUV in Oceola Township.



State Police from the Brighton Post say that just after 6 o’clock this morning, 33-year-old Lucas Paul Lawhead of Howell was hit as walked along Grand River Ave. near University Drive. Troopers believe Lawhead was on his way to work at Burger King when the accident occurred. He was hit by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Grand River. The driver stopped immediately and called 911.



Lawhead was transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where he is reportedly in critical condition. State Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and ask that any witnesses contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Howell Police and Howell Area Fire personnel. (JK)