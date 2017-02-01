Lansing Bicyclist Injured In Handy Township Crash

February 1, 2017

A bicyclist was injured in Handy Township Tuesday night after being hit by a car.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched at about 6:15pm Tuesday to an accident scene on W. Grand River Ave., west of Nicholson Road. A preliminary investigation indicates a 46-year-old Lansing man was riding his bicycle in a manner described as “all over the roadway” when he was struck by a 2004 Buick Century. The 19-year-old driver was eastbound on Grand River when he hit the bicyclist. The Lansing man was taken by Livingston County EMS to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with non-life-threatening injuries.



The roadway remained closed for four hours during the investigation. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fowlerville Fire Department and Michigan State Police. (JK)