Howell District & LOC Credit Union Expand Partnership

February 1, 2017

A local school district and financial institution are growing a program designed to teach financial literacy to students.



LOC Federal Credit Union and Howell Public Schools have announced an expansion of the student-run credit union program in the district. LOC President and CEO James Dickinson said they were approached last year by Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor about expanding the joint program that has been in Howell schools since 2005. As a result, three more student-run credit unions will join programs currently operating at Voyager and Three Fires elementary schools. Operations began on January 20 at Hutchings Elementary, while Northwest Elementary School will open their branch this Friday, February 3. Highlander Way Middle School’s student-run credit union is expected to open in the next couple of months. Dickinson said the goal is to be in every Howell elementary and middle school by June of 2018.



Each student-run credit union is open one day a week, with an LOC employee always present to supervise operations. Students must apply for their positions and are responsible for conducting daily transactions and opening accounts for other students, although the branch is available for students, parents, and faculty alike. But the program’s focus is on encouraging students to make a habit of saving while practicing basic math skills in a practical way.



Pictured is the LOC branch at Three Fires Elementary that opened in 2015.(JK)