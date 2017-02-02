Narcan Administered In Suspected Heroin Overdose In Lyon Township

February 2, 2017

Police and fire personnel were able to save a Lyon Township woman from a suspected heroin overdose this week.



Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation and the Lyon Township Fire Department responded around 10:37pm Tuesday to the 100 block of Manistee Street, located in the Kensington Mobile Home Community. Deputies and paramedics were called out on a report of a female who had possibly overdosed on drugs. The boyfriend of the 24-year-old Lyon Township woman called 911 after finding her lying on the floor unconscious and experiencing difficulty breathing. Once on scene, authorities located the victim in a back bedroom lying on the floor and two hypodermic needles were found next to her.

Deputies were advised that the victim was a heroin addict.



Paramedics administered two doses of Narcan before the victim regained consciousness and began to breathe normally. Authorities say she was stabilized before being transported via ambulance to an area hospital for further medical treatment. (JM)