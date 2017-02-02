Landmark Howell Building To Undergo Major Renovation

February 2, 2017

A local builder has plans to renovate a historic building reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties to become another jewel in downtown Howell.



Jeff and Colleen Doyle purchased the old Howell Auto parts building on Grand River from James Young, a former Howell mayor whose family has owned the building since the 1950’s. The building’s art deco features reminded the couple of the Roaring Twenties and Jeff Doyle says the new name, The Pearl, represents the opulence of that era. The building was originally constructed in the 1920’s with three stories and has been home to a bowling alley and roller-skating rink. After suffering fire damage in 1935, it reverted to two stories and became the auto parts store in the 1950’s. Additionally, the building served as the Michigan National Guard's Howell Armory for several years.



The new project would offer a convenient living environment for those that want to be in the center of a bustling downtown, which continues to see development and infrastructure improvements. Jeff Doyle tells WHMI they’re very excited to come to downtown Howell and feel it’s one of the state’s premiere walkable communities. The building will be renovated to reflect the art-deco theme, with work starting later this year. Doyle says it’s a unique building with an extremely large footprint and their goal is to recondition the entire front and restore the limestone to what it looked like when originally built in 1935.



Doyle noted it’s one of the few buildings downtown with dedicated parking and preliminary project plans include a roof-top deck overlooking Grand River and the historic Livingston County Courthouse. The first floor features 4,500-square-feet of lease space and will be a flexible venue ideally suited to a restaurant or business entrepreneur. A rear lot will feature dedicated parking. Plans call for fully restoring the second floor that will feature one large condominium and several smaller apartments. (JM)