Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC Program To Host Drill Meet

February 2, 2017

Howell High School's Air Force Junior ROTC is hosting its very first Drill Meet this weekend.



A military drill team is described as a marching unit that perfect routines based on military drill and then competes against other programs. A total of eight teams are coming from as far away as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio to take part in the drill meet this Saturday at Highlander Way Middle School. Lt. Col. Lisa Franz, one of the Air Force JROTC instructors, says the event is cadet planned and executed, with instructor guidance and she’s really proud of the work everyone has done. Franz further noted all of the community and parent support received to make the drill possible, saying The Sons of the American Legion made a generous donation to help purchase trophies and medals.



Howell's Junior ROTC Drill Team has garnered numerous achievements, which can be viewed through the link below. (JM)