Northfield Twp. Planning Commission Moves To Consolidate Zoning Map

February 3, 2017

Northfield Township is rezoning 3 of their districts in an effort to make doing business in the Whitmore Lake area more friendly.



The Planning Commission has spent the past few months trying to fold their Enterprise Service, Highway Commercial, and Local Commercial districts into one General Commercial district. Following a public hearing in December, they made a couple amendments and sent a recommendation to the Township Board. Commission Chairman Larry Roman told WHMI the Township Board sent it back to the Commission with concerns over 3 uses. Roman said the hangup was on hotels, gas stations, and auto service shops being proposed to become permitted uses within a half-mile of highway interchanges.



The Board of Trustees wanted the Planning Commission to consider leaving them as conditional uses so that the township would have more control over what went up and how it looked.The Planning Commission was presented two options by their Planning Consultant with a third being to scrap the whole idea. They chose unanimously to restore the recommendation to its pre-hearing status, making the three mentioned services conditional again. It is the belief of the board that this will speed up the re-zoning process and more quickly allow businesses waiting to get into Northfield Township to get started.



The new recommendation will now go back to the Township Board of Trustees for discussion and a possible vote before being put into effect. (MK)