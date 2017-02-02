Green Oak Holds Off Decision On Proposed Gymnastics Center

An amendment to plans for Legacy Park in Green Oak Township has been put on hold, as new traffic information recently came to light.



Traffic impacts have been a big item of contention surrounding the recreational, commercial and residential project. The Legacy Park Open Space Planned Unit Development, or PUD district, would be developed on 285 acres flanked by Rickett, Winans and Whitmore Lake Roads.



An amendment to plans for Legacy’s 45,370-square foot Vortex Gymnastics Center had been set to come before the township’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday. But Supervisor Mark St. Charles suggested postponing the amendment after he received information from developer Anthony Lombardo, who is constructing the residential portion of Legacy Park.



St. Charles says though it was short notice, Lombardo submitted traffic counts for the area that would be impacted by the project, along with solutions, suggested improvements and outcomes. St. Charles tells WHMI it’s exactly what the township and Livingston County Road Commission are interested in.



St. Charles says it’s important to get “ahead of the curve” because so many intersections in the area already operate with a level of service that he graded as an “F”. St. Charles says Legacy developers and planners have a vested interest in moving traffic along and raising the level of service. The hope is that the traffic information can offer a solution that works for everyone.



The amendment is expected to come back before the board at their next meeting, February 15th. St. Charles says the hope is from there, they can come to an agreement of what needs to be done. (DK)



