Final Downtown Strategic Plan Report Presented to Brighton PSD

February 2, 2017

Cristina Sheppard-Decius of POW! Strategies in Royal Oak gave her final report to the Brighton Principal Shopping District Board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Among the report’s recommendations are attracting more condos and apartments to the downtown area, adding bicycle lanes to Grand River and Main Street, having more festivals, erecting banners for Grand River such as the one on Main Street, and staging light shows at the Mill Pond. The strategic initiative is a three-year plan designed to make downtown Brighton even more of a destination than it already is. PSD Board Chairman Mark Binkley tells WHMI that to implement all of the facets of the plan would be far too ambitious and expensive for the PSD alone, and probably for all three local governmental entities combined. As a result, in the near term the PSD, DDA, and City Council will review the report and subdivide its recommendations into those that are more feasible for a particular body, be it the City Council, DDA or PSD.The plan calls for creating partnerships with such entities as Mount Brighton, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority – due to the proximity of metroparks such as Island Lake and Huron Meadows, and the University of Michigan, because of the new, nearly 300,000-square-foot medical facility under construction on Challis Road. Binkley says the idea is not to create another Royal Oak or Northville, saying Brighton is already in a sense a destination for folks in Livingston County and in nearby communities like South Lyon, Milford and Whitmore Lake. The report also suggests incorporating strategies to encourage the development of more condominiums and apartments. But Binkley says the city has been encouraging more residential units in the downtown area for a long time. He says a lot of things in the report are elements the city, its DDA, Planning Commission and PSD have already known and, in his words, “substantiates that what we’re already dong is right, but gives us the tools for growth in the future.” Binkley says PSD members, along with the City Council and DDA, will each get copies of the report and it undoubtedly will be a prime subject of discussion in the coming weeks and months. (TT)