Woody the Woodchuck Predicts A Late Spring

February 2, 2017

A local legend is predicting another six weeks of winter weather in Michigan.



With a countdown of 30 seconds, Howell Nature Center directors Dana DeBenham and Dick Grant waited for Woody the Woodchuck to emerge from her stump. When she didn't, the prediction came; six more weeks of winter.



Woody the woodchuck saw her shadow this morning at the Howell Nature Center thus cementing the conclusion of a late spring. Despite frigid temperatures dozens of people, including a group of school children from Dearborn, waited in hopes that this year’s prediction would bring better news than the last one. In 2016 woodchuck Murray took Woody’s place, giving a similar forecast. During the 19th annual ceremony, Woody was back as the star, following a costume contest where six children were awarded tee-shirts and camp scholarships. Marilyn McGowan was disappointed by the prediction. She says she was hoping for an earlier spring, but trusts Woody to know what she's doing. McGowan wasn’t the only one disappointed. Several children in the crowd voiced their disappointment saying they were ready for spring. Woody’s unscientific prediction of a late spring has been correct 14 of the last 18 years, compared to her counterpart in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil has only been accurate 50% of the time. This year both prognosticators gave the same opinion; that winter will last at least another six weeks. (DS)