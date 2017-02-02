South Lyon Firefighters Respond To Carbon Monoxide Incident

February 2, 2017

A father and son from South Lyon had to be hospitalized after critical levels of carbon monoxide were discovered inside of their home in a senior housing community.



The two men reside in the Colonial Acres senior housing community and smelled natural gas inside of their home this past Sunday. They contacted Consumers Energy initially and a responding representative quickly discovered elevated levels in the unit on Franklin Terrace Drive. Both men reported feeling very ill and the South Lyon Fire Department arrived on scene around 11am.



Fire Chief Mike Kennedy confirmed for WHMI that firefighters discovered carbon monoxide levels as high as 340 parts per million inside of the unit, which is closest to the identified source - boiler. He commented that the boiler was blocked with soot and not burning correctly, causing carbon monoxide to back up into the building. The father and son both had critical carbon monoxide levels and were transported to an area hospital. Kennedy says other residents in the six-unit building, which was evacuated, had elevated levels but declined transport. High-pressure fans were used to ventilate the building before residents were allowed back inside.



There were not any working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the building and Kennedy says there would have likely been multiple fatalities had the incident happened at night. He added that citizens should always call 911 first if they smell natural gas. (JM)