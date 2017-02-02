Deerfield Township Couple Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

A Deerfield Township couple convicted of felony child abuse will avoid further jail time.



In June, Angela and Eric Corcoran were convicted of 2nd degree child abuse for mentally and emotionally abusing their 16-year-old adopted son. Sentencing proceedings took place Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court. Each was ordered to serve three years of probation but received credit for the 32 days of jail time already served. They originally faced up to ten years in prison. The alleged abuse reportedly began in 2012 and continued through February of 2015. Authorities say the couple kept the teen isolated in their basement, with only a camper toilet to use as a bathroom and a dirty mattress without any sheets, blankets or pillows. The teen also claims he was mistreated by the couple’s biological children and was forced to eat alone.



The Corcoran’s have maintained their innocence and their defense attorney had previously said the case amounts to the government overstepping its bounds with the couple’s parenting style. (JM)