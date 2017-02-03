Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Role In Baseball Bat Attack

February 3, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a Fowlerville man charged in the attack of a former employee from a local restaurant. 23-year-old Timothy Borg had been charged in Livingston County Circuit Court with assault with intent to murder in the April 22nd attack of an employee in the parking lot of the former Bubba Chang’s restaurant in Genoa Township.



Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty instead to the reduced charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. Borg was sentenced on that charge Thursday to three to ten years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. He also received 117 days in the county jail for felonious assault and 93 days for assault and battery, though both sentences have already been served.



Borg was employed as a dishwasher at the restaurant where authorities say 51-year-old Guan Han Chen (aka Andy Chen) had recently been fired from, but had returned to the business in an attempt to collect back wages and personal belongings. An argument escalated in the parking lot and a 21-year-old man, believed to be Chen’s son, suffered a skull fracture and injuries on his back after being attacked with a baseball bat.



The Chinese-American buffet was owned by John and Jeremy Hamilton. Jeremy Hamilton allegedly used a baseball bat to smash up Chen’s 2008 Honda Odyssey while Chen testified Johnnie used it to attack his son as Borg held him in a bear hug. Johnnie’s wife, Angela Hamilton, is charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the bat afterward. All three of their cases are expected to go to trial February 28th. (DK)