Northwest Elementary Sends Valentine’s Day Cards to US Navy Ship

February 4, 2017

Local elementary students created Valentine's Day cards and wrote thank you letters to sailors serving in the Navy.



Students at Northwest Elementary School in Howell recently created and sent Valentine’s Day cards to a U.S. Navy Ship. The Northwest Student Council planned the project, purchased supplies to make the cards and helped students create their cards. The Council helped younger students color different Valentines and assisted the older students with writing thank you notes.



Northwest Elementary School Teacher Tara Cote says students were excited about creating and sending the cards to say thank you to sailors and members of the armed forces for their sacrifices. The cards were sent to the USS Carl Vinson, which left for deployment on January 5th from San Diego. (JM)