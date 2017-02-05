Salvation Army Of Livingston County Seeks Volunteers

February 5, 2017

New volunteer opportunities are available for a local non-profit that could use some helping hands year round, not just seasonal holidays.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County is reminding area residents and businesses that it needs help from volunteers on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. While many in the community may have helped out during the busy Christmas season, officials say there are options to do so year round and new opportunities are being introduced. Among some current needs - a skilled receptionist on Fridays, Panera Food Rescue pick up on Tuesday evenings, cooks to prepare lunch at one of the Salvation Army’s monthly Advisory Board meetings, and volunteer drivers.



Those interested in more information, or that might have a group or idea, are asked to contact Volunteer and Seasonal Programs Coordinator Lizabeth Welch at (517) 295-4347 or liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org. The links provided offer specific information to each volunteer opportunity. (JM)



Skilled Receptionist Needed Fridays

http://bttr.im/z06hq



Panera Food Rescue Pick Up Tuesday Evenings

http://bttr.im/bjr1y



Cooks to Prepare Lunch at Monthly Advisory Board Meetings http://bttr.im/t88vw



Volunteer Drivers

http://bttr.im/br59d