Oceola & Howell Townships Interested In Sharing Costs For Road Work

February 3, 2017

Necessary rehabilitation for a local road in bad condition could be funded by two townships each willing to come together and chip in.



Oceola and Howell Township are discussing sharing the cost of work on the stretch of Fisher Road between Clyde and Allen Road. The idea was presented at the Oceola Township Board of Trustees’ meeting Thursday night. Supervisor Bill Bamber says the discussion was meant to determine whether the board was interested in participating in the project, which resulted in a unanimous yes.



Portions of Fisher Road have been repaired before and Bamber tells WHMI this would be the final piece. Bamber says the townships originally discussed adding six inches of gravel, but are now talking about doing some minor ditching. He feels they need to continue working on the roads that “need it the worst”, especially as the road lies between the two townships.



Preliminary quotes indicate that the Livingston County Road Commission would lay surface gravel, perform tree work and add limited drainage for approximately $95,000. Culver Excavating reportedly offered to lay gravel for $51,900, but Bamber says the gravel won’t do much good unless the road has some sort of drainage. The townships are still waiting on a quote from Culver for ditching work, but Bamber believes Culver will be the cheaper option.



For now, the board is postponing a formal decision until their next meeting when they hope to have the final numbers. The townships would equally split the project cost, which will vary depending on the amount of ditching work that’s done. Oceola Trustee Robert Henshaw says, “It’s always nice to leverage with another township to get it done.” (DK)