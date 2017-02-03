Brighton Mulls How to Pay for $1 Million in Upgrades for U/M Facility

February 3, 2017

At a study session Thursday night, the Brighton City Council discussed how to pay for about $1 million worth of road improvements that will be needed because of the new U of M medical facility, now under construction.



The facility, to be called Brighton Health Center South, has a $175 million price tag and will be about 300,000 square feet in size. It is scheduled to open in late 2018 at the southwest corner of the intersection of Challis Road and Karl Greimel Drive. In conjunction with the project, the city will be upgrading the intersection, just as the Livingston County Road Commission will be making major improvements to Challis Road in that area. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that he wants to make sure that the city can afford to do the work without jeopardizing projects that are needed – some of them, overdue - in the city.



Geinzer says the city will have to bond for the intersection improvement project, either with a 15-year or 20-year bond. The annual payment on the bond will be in the neighborhood of $250,000-$350,000, depending on how soon the bond will be paid off. Geinzer says that could put a serious crimp on the 2017-18 budget that he, and city Finance Director Gretchen Gomolka, are in the process of preparing.



The Challis-Greimel improvement project won’t take place until the 2018 construction year, which gives the city a little more time to figure out a way to pay for it. (TT)