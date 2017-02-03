Project Opiate To Host Addiction Event From "A Parent's Perspective"

February 3, 2017

An event later this month hopes to shine the light on a growing problem in many local neighborhoods.



Heroin overdose deaths continue to rise in Livingston County, and as a way to combat the problem, a program is being held in Brighton in mid-February. Project Opiate, a collaborative effort involving families of those lost to heroin overdose, local law enforcement, and the Brighton Center for Recovery has been working for the last 6 years to curb the number of overdose deaths in the county.



On February 15th, the organization will present “A Parent’s Perspective Focusing on Collaboration and Hope” at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton. Anyone with an interest in helping curb the heroin problem is welcome to attend. According to a fact-sheet produced by the Livingston County Collaborative Body, overdoses have quadrupled over the last two decades, and involve more than heroin. The document also indicates that unintentional drug overdoses from prescription pain medications are also on the rise and are not just affecting young people; parents and even grandparents are overdosing on medications.



The program will feature frank and honest discussion designed to reduce the stigma of addiction, as well as a welcoming atmosphere for dialog. For more information on Project Opiate or this program, contact 53rd District Court Administrator Francine Zysk at fzysk@livgov.com or by calling 517-540-7637. (DS/JK)