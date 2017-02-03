Howell Man Struck By SUV Reportedly Dies From Injuries

February 3, 2017

A Howell man has reportedly died from the injuries he sustained Wednesday when he was hit by an SUV.



33-year-old Lucas Paul Lawhead was hit as walked along Grand River Avenue near University Drive in Oceola Township. He was initially hospitalized in critical condition, but according to friends and family he passed away on Thursday. Several postings on social media also indicated he had passed away. University of Michigan Medical Center officials told WHMI there was no record of Lawhead in the system. State Police from the Brighton Post say Lawhead was on his way to work at Burger King when he was hit by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Grand River. The driver stopped immediately and called 911.



State Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and ask that any witnesses contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. (JK)