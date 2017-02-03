Judge Accused Of Sleeping With Lead Investigator In Murder Trial

Explosive allegations have been made in the divorce filing of a Livingston County judge.



According to a filing made by Donald Root, the estranged husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan, the judge was engaged in sexual affairs with two men, one of them a Michigan State Police detective who led the investigation into the double-homicide of Richard and Brenda Kowalski, who were found shot to death in their Oceola Township home in May 2008. Judge Brennan presided over the trial of the man charged in the case, Jerome Kowalski, Richard's brother. Jerome Kowalski was found guilty and sentenced.



Root filed for divorce from Brennan on December 2nd, citing a breakdown in the marital relationship due to, "lies, deceit and unfaithful behavior" on the part of Brennan. As part of his case, he had Francine Zysk, the 53rd District Court Administrator and a one-time friend of Brennan, deposed. In her testimony, Zysk said Brennan had admitted to an ongoing sexual relationship with Furlong. The affair was also confirmed by Jessica Yakel, Judge Brennan's former law clerk, who testified that Brennan instructed her to "secretively" book a reservation for Furlong to Key West, Florida using Brennan's credit card and then simultaneously book a reservation for the judge on the same flight in an adjoining seat. Furlong was also deposed in the case and admitted to the affair, but said it didn't begin until late 2013, well after Kowalski's trial in January of that year. But according to Root's divorce filing, the affair began as early as 2009 and was purposely concealed by both Brennan and Furlong leading up to and during the trial. It also purports that the affair has continued through to the present day. The issue over when the affair began is important in that if it started before the Kowalski trial began; it would indicate a serious ethical breach at the very least and potentially an illegal obstruction of justice. The confession that formed the basis of the prosecution case against Kowalski was obtained by Furlong. During the trial, Brennan ruled that a defense expert in false confessions would not be allowed to testify. That ruling was appealed several times, but ultimately stood. Kowalski was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. The divorce affidavit also claims that during Furlong’s deposition for the case, he was asked directly if there was contact between himself and Brennan during the Kowalski trial, to which he replied, “No” but then changed his answer to “I don’t recall” after Brennan, who was present, interrupted the proceedings to “remind” him of phone contact. Other revelations in the deposition from Brennan’s former law clerk include that she regularly performed personal errands and chores for the judge while on county time, including staining her deck and taking her car in for service.



Attorney Neil J. Marchand is representing Brennan and emailed this response to the allegations. "The allegations by Ms. Yakel are a misrepresentation of the facts. Ms. Yakel, who was a part-time staff member during part of her employment, was on personal time when performing any non-court related work. Additionally, Judge Brennan personally compensated Ms. Yakel for any non-court related work done on her behalf."





The divorce case is being heard by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Janelle Lawless, who was selected after local judges recused themselves from the case. A hearing is set Tuesday, February 7th in her courtroom on various motions. A nonjury trial has been scheduled for May 19th.