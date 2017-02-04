Stepping Stones Engagement Center Open For Business

Substance abuse recovery doesn’t just happen during regular business hours. That’s the thought behind a recently launched recovery based program intended to offer an extension of support.



The Stepping Stones Engagement Center in Genoa Township is a place where those in need of substance abuse treatment or those in the midst of their recovery can go for support during off business hours. It’s designed to be a safe place for those struggling with addiction that specifically desire some kind of treatment or want to develop a plan around their recovery.



The program aims to fill a gap to support someone’s recovery during times when other providers might not be open, thus the center has a living room model and relaxed feel. Livingston County Community Mental Health Executive Director Connie Conklin says the idea is to signify that recovery from substance abuse is a step by step journey that can be difficult to navigate. She tells WHMI they hope to support each person’s path to recovery by focusing on their strengths and potential. Conklin says it’s not necessarily a place someone would go for active treatment. She says the program offers a place for someone to learn how to continue their own recovery within their home and in the community, help develop relapse prevention plans and also support the treatment they might currently be receiving.



Although run through Livingston County Community Mental Health, the program has multiple community partners involved. The Stepping Stones Engagement Center is located 2020 East Grand River in Suite 102, near Livingston County Catholic Charities and the El Patron Mexican Restaurant with a separate entrance.



The center will be open from 5pm to 9am Monday through Friday to fill the gap when other substance abuse providers are typically closed. It will be open 24 hours on weekends. The phone number is 517-376-6262. (JM)