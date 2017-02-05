Rover Pipeline Moves Toward Construction With Approved Certificate

February 5, 2017

A regulatory certificate has been issued that will allow a pipeline project to move closer to construction.



The ET Rover Pipeline is an interstate pipeline system, designed to transport natural gas to markets across the country. It will run through Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. Over 15 miles of the pipeline will pass through Livingston County, specifically in Marion, Iosco, Handy and Putnam Townships.



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, has approved the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Rover Pipeline LLC. The certificate, which was issued Thursday, is required before construction can begin.



FERC has stated that the benefits the project will provide to the market “outweigh any adverse effects on existing shippers, other pipelines and their captive customers, and on landowners and surrounding communities.” Environmental groups have challenged the project and continue to do so, but FERC says “if constructed and operated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the projects will result in some adverse and significant environmental impacts, but that these impacts will be reduced to acceptable levels with the implementation of the applicants’ proposed mitigation and staff’s recommendations.”



Rover still requires a few certifications and permits, but they are not expected to delay construction. The project is forecasted for an in-service date of November 2017. (DK)