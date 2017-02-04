Prosecutor Calls Allegations Against Judge Brennan "Deeply Disturbing"

February 4, 2017

Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says if the allegations made in a divorce filing against a sitting 53rd judge are true, then they are deeply disturbing.



The divorce filing from Donald Root, the estranged husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan, alleges the judge was engaged in sexual affairs with two men - one being Michigan State Police First Detective Sergeant Sean Furlong. Furlong was the lead investigator into the double-homicide of Richard and Brenda Kowalski, who were found shot to death in their Oceola Township home in May 2008.



Judge Brennan presided over the trial of Jerome Kowalski, Richard's brother, who was found guilty and sentenced. The confession that formed the basis of the prosecution case against Kowalski was obtained by Furlong, which raises questions about when the affair began. If it started before the Kowalski trial began, then that would indicate a serious ethical breach at the very least and potentially an illegal obstruction of justice. During the Kowalski trial, Brennan ruled against allowing a defense expert in false confessions to testify. That ruling was appealed several times, but ultimately stood. Kowalski was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder.



Prosecutor Vailliencourt told WHMI "The allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing. If there is any evidence of misconduct by the judge, that information should be provided to my office so that we can take the appropriate action to ensure that justice is done. I first learned of these allegations this week from the pleadings that were filed in court. I have brought this matter to the attention of the appropriate authorities for investigation. At this time, it's too early to speculate about what impact this could have. That will have to wait until we know what the facts are."



Meanwhile, other questions have been raised in regard to a deposition from Brennan’s former law clerk that she regularly performed personal errands and chores for the judge while on county time, including staining her deck and taking her car in for service. Attorney Neil J. Marchand is representing Brennan and disputes the allegations by Yakel, calling them a misrepresentation of the facts. He maintains Yakel was a part-time staff member during part of her employment and was on personal time when performing any non-court related work. Further, he says Judge Brennan personally compensated Yakel for any non-court related work done on her behalf."



A hearing on various motions in the divorce case is scheduled Tuesday before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Janelle Lawless, who was selected after local judges recused themselves. (JM)