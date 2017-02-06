DTE Says Credit Will Help Offset Electricity Rate Increase

February 6, 2017

An electricity rate increase has been approved for DTE Energy customers, but the company says after Tuesday, their customers will actually notice a rate reduction.



DTE self-implemented a $245 (m) million increase in August, prior to a rate hike hearing. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) recently approved a $184 (m) million rate order, which means customers will actually see a reduction as of February 7th. Customers should also expect a bill credit to account for the last six months that the hike was in effect.



DTE spokesperson Stephanie Beres says DTE is trying to improve their aging equipment and infrastructure. By modernizing it, Beres says the utility’s goal is to provide customers with reliable, safe, clean and affordable energy. Beres says DTE has seen a 70% reduction in power outages in areas where they’ve improved infrastructure, proving that investments being made are really working. President and COO Trevor Lauer says DTE will work with the MPSC to calculate the credit customers receive, which will be applied later this year. (DK)