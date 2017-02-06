Cancer Screenings Focus Of Latest Volume In Livingston County Health Series

February 6, 2017

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Livingston County and the United States as a whole, promoting local health officials to stress the importance of screenings.



The Livingston County Health Department has been disseminating the findings of the 2014 Community Health Status Assessment in volumes so the public can better examine the implications of different heath issues, one at a time. The prevalence of cancer and the importance of cancer screenings are being highlighted in the latest volume in the continuing “Livingston County’s Road to Community Health” series. The series is a partnership between the Southeastern Michigan Health Association and the Livingston County Health Department.



Health Promotion coordinator Chelsea Moxlow tells WHMI the biggest takeaway from the cancer screening volume is that there were 312 deaths related to cancer in 2014 in Livingston County. Moxlow says many probably could have been prevented had screenings taken place or education to promote early diagnosis.

Livingston County’s rates typically look better than Michigan or U.S. rates when compared to them but Moxlow says there is definitely room for improvement when it comes to people getting skin cancer screenings. She noted just about 7% of Livingston County residents had screenings in 2014, which is pretty low considering so many people spend time in the sun. There are more than 100 different types of cancer and Moxlow says the biggest message from the health department is that the earlier that cancer is detected, the greater someone’s chances for successful treatment and overall survival. She says that involves being educated on what screenings to receive and at which age but also making sure to have conversations with your physician or healthcare provider to make sure they’re doing their diagnosis and you’re doing your part with self-screenings as well.



The latest volume in “Livingston County’s Road to Community Health” is attached. (JM)