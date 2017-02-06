Hearing Will Determine Sanctions In Barnstormer Case

February 6, 2017

A judge will rule later this week on the amount of sanctions imposed by Green Oak Township against the old Barnstormer Entertainment Complex.



Rob Cortis still owns the shuttered Barnstormer facility, which has been the subject of lengthy litigation with the township. Multiple safety and code violations led to occupancy being reduced and portions of the building were ordered closed until the conditions deemed dangerous could be rectified.



A motion hearing to determine the amount of sanctions imposed by Green Oak Township against Cortis and his attorney Roger Myers has been set for February 9th. The township is seeking sanctions against Cortis and Myers for what it maintains were frivolous filings that caused lengthy legal delays and additional costs.



RJMC Corporation, on behalf of Cortis, sued the township in 2011 alleging the fire department’s actions limiting occupancy were unwarranted and caused him to lose business. The suit also challenged the sanctions imposed by the township. 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan denied the township’s request for sanctions, but Green Oak appealed by right and the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the case for further proceedings regarding the amount of sanctions to be imposed.



The opinion issued by the COA stated under the circumstances, it was without question that the plaintiff’s claims were frivolous and accordingly, sanctions were warranted. A status conference has been scheduled for February 14th. (DK)